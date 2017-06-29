Bargain Hunt coming to British Motor Museum in Gaydon

Daytime TV gold is coming our way with Bargain Hunt being filmed at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon.

Presenter Anita Manning and two experts, Philip Serrell and Richard Madley will be filming the programme at the museum's next antiques fair on Sunday, July 9.

Bargain Hunt presenter Anita Manning

In keeping with the programme's well-known style, the red and blue teams will go head to head with their antiques experts looking for the best items to buy from the thousands on sale.

Field Dog Fairs, the shows organisers, are also encouraging potential stallholders with vintage wares, clothing, kitchenalia and crafts, to join in.

Field Dog Fairs marketing director Charlotte Milford said: “We are delighted that the BBC will be filming on the Sunday.

"We really enjoy working with Bargain Hunt and are delighted that they have chosen to film at our events again this year.

Bargain Hunt's Richard Madley

"Presenter, Anita Manning, has never been to the British Motor Museum before, so little does she know what a treat she is in for.”

The indoor fair, will run all weekend with a wide variety of stallholders from the world of antiques, collectables and vintage.

From glassware specialists and period furniture to vintage clothing and a local artist selling her handmade cards and artworks, items to suit all tastes and pockets.

Entry is £4 per person, with concession £3 and under 16s free.

There is ample free parking and there are card payment facilities in place at the fair.

Ticket prices are for entry to the fair only and separate tickets will need to be purchased for entry to the museum, these are available on the day at the discounted rate of £9 per person.

For more information on this or any other Field Dog Fairs event, visit www.fielddogfairs.com or email info@fielddogfairs.com or call 07772 349431.

For more information about the British Motor Museum please visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk