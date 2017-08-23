Bank holiday fun day at the mysterious Rollright Stones

The Rollright Trust is celebrating its 20th anniversary year of looking after the ancient stone circle outside Chipping Norton with a series of events.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the trust will host the second event of the year at the mystical site .

The Rollright Stones NNL-150929-172211009

The all-day event will feature ancient themed attractions including dowsing demonstrations , storytelling, folklore, an interactive time-line , stone moving , a mystical song bath, object handing and a finds exhibition.

There will also be astronomy, an excavation pit, face painting, a Rollright history display – and the latest news about the Saxon Lady.

The Trust’s actual anniversary isn’t until November 12 but the year-long celebrations got under way in July with the Rollright Stones Festival.

The Trust plans to schedule more events later in the year and into next but is also looking into other avenues to further enhance the Rollright Stones experience,including a fully developed Rollright Stones App which is currently available in pilot form.

This Monday’s event starts at 11am. Standard Rollright Stones entry fees apply which are £1 for adults and 50p for children under seven.

To find out more about this and other planned events, visit www.rollrightstones.co.uk.