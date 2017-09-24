Banburyshire goes coffee mad for Macmillan Cancer Support

Banburyshire is taking the amazing work of Macmillan Cancer Support to its heart again this year with a host of people opening their doors for the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning (WBCM).

The official day for the WBCM is next Friday, September 29 but some events are organised for other days. One of these is the day-long Macmillan event at Farnell Fields, Paradise Lane, Milcombe on Saturday, September 30.

All following events listed are on Friday.

Milcombe Village Hall offers a coffee morning at 10am.

Sue Hinde is the host and she will welcome any cake donations to help boost funds.

Radway Riding School’s Macmillan coffee morning is from 10am to 2pm at the stables in Farnborough Road.

Balscote Village Hall’s coffee morning starts at 9am. The hall is located in Shutford Road.

Barn Farm Plants holds its event at the nursery and store at Barn Farm, Wardington from 9.30am to noon with home baked cakes, coffee, art stall, raffle and plant tombola.

The M&S coffee morning takes place at the Banbury Gateway store’s cafe in Wildmere Road at 10.30am.

M&S is the official partner for the Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The Greatworth Inn is to hold its own community get together with coffee and cake at the pub at 11am.

And Mansion Hill Veterinary Surgery in Middleton Cheney is also holding a fundraising event at 10am. at the High Street premises.

Banbury Postiche wigmakers is also holding a coffee morning which begins at 10.30am at Apollo Office Park, Ironstone Lane, Wroxton.

A Banbury town centre Macmillan coffee morning will be held at Flora Bella’s Coffee and Cakes, 46 Parsons Street at 10.30am.

There will be a coffee morning/lunch at the Congregational Church, Butlers Lane, Long Compton from 10.30am.

Hornton’s event takes place at the Methodist Chapel from 10.30am to 12.30pm with home made cakes, a bring and buy stall and a raffle.

At King’s Sutton a coffee morning will be held at the Baptist Church Hall from 10am to noon. Any cake donations would be really appreciated too. For more information or to offer help, call Zara on 07990 525321.

Tadmarton’s fundraising event will be at the Lampet Arms from 10am to noon and there will be a raffle. A coffee morning will be held at Knightcote Village Hall from 10am to noon.

Farthinghoe Church Vestry hosts an event from 10am to 11.30am with a bring and buy sale.