Banbury woman’s transformation leads to award winning career

A Banbury woman who lost weight before her holiday of a lifetime has now been recognised as an award winning weight loss consultant.

Leah Filshie had gained two-and-a-half stones in a six-month period from August 2014, so in January of 2015 she decided something had to be done.

Leah said: “After Christmas I though enough was enough and I was struggling to fit into my clothes and really didn’t want to buy any new clothes in bigger sizes.

“My motivation to keep me on track was I had a holiday booked in Jamaica in the middle of March 2015 and I wanted to look good as this was the biggest holiday I had ever been on, which I actually bought for my partner’s birthday. I achieved my goal weight before I went to Jamaica losing that two-and-a-half stone that I needed to get back to where I was.”

Leah achieved her transformation by using the Cambridge Weight Plan which substitutes up to three meals a day with calorie controlled, nutritional shakes, snacks and desserts .

Her positive approach and success using the plan was noticed by her consultant, Leah said: “I became a consultant in October 2015 after my consultant who helped me to my goal said throughout the year that I should become a representative for the company as I would be a good role model.”

After a year in the position Leah attended the Cambridge Weight Plan annual convention awards last November and was shocked to be announced as a winner.

Leah said: “I was never in a million years expending to win any award as I do what I do because I love it and being part of a great business makes me happy.

“I won the Above & Beyond award which is based on client feedback about my services.”

To contact Leah call her on 07540 734859.