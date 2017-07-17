Banbury woman cycling 100 miles to thank air ambulance

A Banbury woman whose husband suffered serious injuries in a road collision is taking on a 100-mile bike ride to raise money for the air ambulance which helped save him.

Katherine Daniels is taking part in the Prudential RideLondon London-Surrey 100 on July 30, to thank Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance for coming to her husband Aidan’s rescue on Father’s Day last year.

Aidan was treated by air ambulance paramedics after a crash while out on his bicycle, before being airlifted to hospital in Coventry where he underwent a 10-hour operation to fix his shattered knee caps and left wrist.

Katherine, who works as a planning officer at Daventry District Council, said: “We’re so grateful to the air ambulance crew, who did everything they possibly could at the scene to make Aidan feel comfortable before taking him to the hospital.

“I am lucky to have Aidan around, and I know other people have been in worst situations.

“The air ambulance does a fantastic job, and people rely on them in potentially life-threatening situations, so I wanted to do something to say thank you for everything they do.”

The London to Surrey race is the biggest closed road cycling event in the UK, setting off from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park before following the exact route used for the 2012 Olympics road race – including the infamously gruelling Box Hill climb.

And while Katherine has completed sprint distance triathlons, 5km swimathons, and a half-marathon in the past, she has been putting in extra training for what she expects to be her toughest challenge yet.

“Before this year, the furthest I’d cycled was 58 miles, and I used to think 30 or 40 miles was a long ride,” she said.

“I do like my cycling, but this is one of the biggest challenges I have done so I’m hoping all the training will be enough.

“It’s a worthwhile cause, and I am happy to be mad enough to go through this challenge to raise money for a service which I consider invaluable.

“I really appreciate everyone’s support and thank you for any donations.”

Sponsor Katherine at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KatherineDaniels.