Banbury surgery launches campaign to encourage GPs to town

A video and promotion pack are being planned as a possible prescription for the dire shortage of GPs in Banbury.

The town and its surroundings are a brilliant place to live, work and bring up children - and its virtues are being concentrated in a special package to attract doctors to the town.

Practice managers at Banbury surgeries are brainstorming in a bid to produce a promotion pack to illustrate the huge benefits of choosing Banbury as a great career location for GPs.

Di Kennard, of Horsefair Surgery, said: “A lot of attention has been given to the difficulties recruiting GPs in Banbury.

“We talk about it so much it’s becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy. So we want to shout out about the benefits of working in Banbury. We want to encourage all Banbury people to promote the town and area in a good light; to shout from the rooftops all of the great things about Banbury.”

The idea includes a video such as the short film made in the Cumbrian town of Millom.

In that film, which can be seen on You Tube, local school children donned stethoscopes and doctors’ coats to tell viewers about all the attractions of working in their close-knit, rural community.

Mrs Kennard said Banbury has lots going for it. Her list includes its location close to the edge of the Cotswolds, between Oxford and Stratford-upon-Avon, an hour from London and with huge shopping opportunities.

Other practice managers have listed sports including golf, tennis and bowls clubs, gyms and swimming pools, a new cinema complex planned, countless picturesque villages with pub restaurants. Education opportunities are good within the state and independent sectors.

Mrs Kennard added: “Every locum GP who comes to help us out loves working here, they love the surgery and the team. We just need to employ GPs to be able to sustain a primary and secondary service in a growing town.”

Anyone with ideas to contribute to the promotion campaign should email Mrs Kennard at di.kennard@nhs.net