Banbury stabbing victim’s calendar in aid of knife crime charity

A stabbing victim from Banbury is making a calendar for a knife crime charity in the wake of the double death in the town last month.

Rachel Yates was stabbed 10 years ago and also knew Adrian Fannon from school, one of the two men found dead in October.

After an online encounter, the 41-year-old woman decided to put her moniker as ‘selfie queen’ to good use by doing her own version of Calendar Girls for the Ben Kinsella Trust.

“I had a picture of me in a bikini on Facebook and someone who I don’t even know inboxed me and asked for some pictures,” she said.

“Me and my friends laughed about it but realised we could do something good with it.”

Rachel spent a few days last week having her picture taken for the calendar, with different themes for the months: ‘back to school’ for September and Santa Claus hats for December.

She described it as a ‘real family affair’ as her sister took the photographs and her niece did her make-up.

“I got stabbed 10 years ago and we lost three people this year to stabbings, I knew Adrian from school and his family so it’s close to our hearts and I feel like you have to do something,” she said.

Rachel decided to do it for the Ben Kinsella Trust as she is impressed with the work it does teaching teenagers about the realities of knife crime.

Rachel supports the ‘grass roots’ work done by the charity in schools and colleges, as she is a former teacher.

It is hoped to have the calendar ready by December, in time for Christmas presents.

More details will be available soon.