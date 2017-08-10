Banbury says goodbye to Trinders Toy Shop

One of Banbury’s oldest family run businesses will bid a tearful farewell to the town after over a century of trading.

Trinders toy, bike and model retailers has sat on Banbury’s Broad Street since 1906.

Founded by brothers Albert and Stanley Trinder along with Mr Osborne, the original shop at 4 Broad Street sold an eclectic mix of cycles and accessories, sheet music, pianolas, records and equipment.

Osborne was to later leave the partnership setting up his own music shop on Parson’s Street leaving the brothers to expand their business. In 1920 they started repairing and selling motorcycles and in 1945 they began selling models and modelling accessories.

Further expansion saw Trinders purchase 2 and 3 Broad Street, the larger premises allowing the brothers to stock a wide range of toys and games with the cycle department moving to 56-59 Broad Street.

Long time employee of the brothers, Bob Buzzard, eventually bought the shop, retiring in 2000.

Current owners Peter and Hilary Allison acquired the Banbury icon piecemeal, first purchasing the cycle department in 1996 before purchasing the two-storey toy and model shop in 2000, following Mr Buzzard’s retirement.

Mr Allison said: “My background is bikes. I was the managing director at Dawes Cycles in Birmingham. Then I owned bike shops and that’s how I came to be involved here.”

The couple, now in their 70s, are retiring and despite the business remaining buoyant they cannot find a buyer so will continue trading until just after Christmas .

Mr Allison said: “We’ve put out some feelers but everyone just wants to beg the stock so we might as well trade it out.

“We’re not going bust or anything we’re just going to close.”

Over its long history the shop has seen many rivals come and go but one thing no one envisaged during the toy shop’s heyday was ubiquitous nature toy trading would undertake.

Mr Allison said: “In 2000 we were the only game in town really. There were obviously other people selling toys but we were very busy in those days.

“It’s got tighter and tighter with the Internet but everybody sells toys, not just Tesco, Sainsbury’s and other supermarkets but Boots sells toys even garden centres sell toys.”

The closure will mean the loss of five additional jobs with the Trinders staff collectively working for the shop for over 100 years.

Mr Allison said: “We’re going to miss it, it’s been quite an emotional time. We’ve got one guy who’s worked for us andour predecessor since he was a boy, he’s now 68.”

The summer sale is now on across all departments.