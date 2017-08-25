Banbury’s West Bar nurses aiming high

Healthcare professionals from a Banbury surgery will take on the mighty Wolf Run next month raising money for the Air Ambulance.

Doctors, nurses, receptionists and a pharmacist from West Bar Surgery will compete in the 10km cross country challenge next month all for the first time.

For the past six weeks the team have been in training and for the last month they have been using the popular Parkrun as a fitness aid.

Victoria Hill, a nurse at the practice, said: “Why did we decide to take part in The Wolf Run? Purely for fact that we are up for a challenge.

“Working within the National Health Service and including General Practice is challenging. So we are well accustomed to taking on barriers and obstacles.

“But potentially not physical barriers that we are required to get over or through.”

The team have set a modest target of £500 which will go towards the Thames Valley Air Ambulance service whose annual running costs are £2.2 million.

Victoria said: “It is an essential charity-based service which provides air-based medical care at unexpected great times of need.”

She added: “But I am keeping my fingers crossed that we will not be requiring the use of the air ambulance at the Wolf Run.”

The Autumn Wolf will be ran on September 3 at Welsh Road Farm just outside Leamington.

To sponsor the team click here.