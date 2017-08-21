Banbury’s Princess Diana Park the victim of arsonists again

Have your say

For the second time this month alone, suspected arsonists target a children’s play area in a Banbury park.

Just ten days after a similar incident of suspected arson, Banbury’s Princess Diana Park was once again ablaze.

Fire crews were called to the park at around 8.30pm on Sunday, August 20.

A suspended walk way and its supporting wooden posts were on fire, destroying the protective plastic coating of the posts, a large wooden platform and a climbing net.

The blaze also burnt a considerable area around the play equipment.

So frequent have the attacks become that Banbury Town Council, who upgraded the park last year, are considering no longer repairing damage due to the mounting costs and their limited funds.

They have even considered closing the play area all together.