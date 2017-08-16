Banbury’s popular Canal Day is back on the calendar

One of Banbury’s most anticipated events, Canal Day, is ‘on’ again after a delay to building work planned for the waterside area.

Banbury Town Council, which organises the event, is working flat out to contact boaters, charities, clubs, businesses and others who make the event the busy, exciting day out that people have come to expect.

The response has been positive and visitors are guaranteed a variety of stalls including food vendors, music courtesy of Banbury Folk Festival, fun fair and plenty of water-based action.

Mayor Colin Clarke said: “Canal Day is a massive event with around 12,000 visitors – some travelling long distances to get here.

“It is good news we can have the event this year when all seemed lost. I want to thank Castle Quay for telling us of the change of plan as soon as the were aware of it.”

He added: “Many boaters, especially traders, plan their year with Banbury Canal Day in mind and we hope they are still available.”

Entertainment in Spiceball Park will include falconry, go-karts and traders, and there will be workshops outside The Mill.

Paul Jackson, Castle Quay’s centre manager, said: “The start date for CQ2 was put back and we realised straight away that Canal Day could go ahead as usual.

“It is an event that attracts many thousands of people and is good for the town.”

The original redevelopment work was to start in August but will now begin after October 1, the date for this year’s Canal Day.

Council events manager Ann Sewell said: “We have two months to organise something that normally takes nine months.

“But rest assured this year will be an exciting and entertaining event with something for everyone.”

Anyone wishing to participate in the event should email info@banbury.gov.uk