Banbury’s Park Run comes to life in biggest event so far

Typically, the free event attracts anywhere from 60 to 200 people but this week the numbers were swelled by the addition of 170 employees from Banbury’s Magna Exteriors.

The company, located on the Beaumont Road Industrial Estate, had challenged its workforce to run, walk or cycle 6k in order to raise £40 each.

In total 170 employees made the Saturday morning run while another 30 decided to reach the six kilometre milestone closer to home.

The money raised by their efforts will go to the World Vision’s Global 6k for Water campaign which provides clean and safe water to the poorest areas of Africa.

Money raised from each runner will provide another person with clean water every 30 seconds.

To find out more about Banbury Park Run, which starts at 9am every Saturday, visit http://www.parkrun.org.uk/banbury/

