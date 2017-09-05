Banbury’s Old Town comes to life for fiesta and street organ festival

Music and entertainment attracted shoppers on Saturday to the Old Town Summer Fiesta and Street Organs Festival.

The day-long street party brought back the busy days of yesteryear as shops, pubs and restaurants in Parson’s Street, Church Lane, Church Walk, White Lion Walk and Market Place joined in the fun.

The Banbury Presents team provided music and colour at the Old Town Party. Picture by Julian Dancer. NNL-170509-102414001

Steel drums and a jazz band got people’s toes tapping and other attractions included face painting, balloon modelling, giveaways, and food and drink. Street organists from around the country collected cash for the mayor’s fund.

Mayor Colin Clarke said: “I remember when Parson’s Street, High Street, Market Place and Church Lane were the town’s main shopping areas. That was before supermarkets, shopping centres and out-of-town retail parks.

“I hope some who perhaps ‘discovered’ the old town at the fiesta will continue to use the shops, pubs and restaurants on a regular basis. I’d like to thank the street organists who came from far and wide to raise money for local charities. They, too, are a reminder of years gone by.”

Banbury Old Time Party held around Parson's Street, White Lion Walk and Church Lane. Pictured, Barry Whitehouse from The Artery decorating a cupboard NNL-170309-140016009

Banbury Old Time Party held around Parson's Street, White Lion Walk and Church Lane. Pictured, Katie Harris has her face painted by Pierangela NNL-170309-140102009

Banbury Old Time Party held around Parson's Street, White Lion Walk and Church Lane. Pictured, King Isaac and Warren Byfield "Kings Palace Steele Band" joined by Sue Baldwin and Brian Price NNL-170309-140027009

Banbury Old Time Party held around Parson's Street, White Lion Walk and Church Lane. Pictured, stilt walkers "Higher Beings" in White Lion Walk NNL-170309-135934009

Amelia, Aleesha and Grace Gray get free whistles from Banbury Town Councils gazebo at the Old Town Party. Picture by Julian Dancer. NNL-170509-102403001

Mayor Colin Clarke samples a Thai lunch from the Siam House restaurant served by Sunan Charoenwit Worakit. Picture by Julian Dancer. NNL-170509-102436001

Laura Walker with children Ilaria and Kit get a balloon from Ken Gillett of Sweet Celebrations in Church Lane. Picture by Julian Dancer. NNL-170509-102425001

Banbury Old Time Party held around Parson's Street, White Lion Walk and Church Lane. Pictured, Anthony Arcin gets into the rhythm playing the maracas NNL-170309-140118009