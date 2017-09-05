Banbury’s Old Town comes to life for fiesta and street organ festival
Music and entertainment attracted shoppers on Saturday to the Old Town Summer Fiesta and Street Organs Festival.
The day-long street party brought back the busy days of yesteryear as shops, pubs and restaurants in Parson’s Street, Church Lane, Church Walk, White Lion Walk and Market Place joined in the fun.
Steel drums and a jazz band got people’s toes tapping and other attractions included face painting, balloon modelling, giveaways, and food and drink. Street organists from around the country collected cash for the mayor’s fund.
Mayor Colin Clarke said: “I remember when Parson’s Street, High Street, Market Place and Church Lane were the town’s main shopping areas. That was before supermarkets, shopping centres and out-of-town retail parks.
“I hope some who perhaps ‘discovered’ the old town at the fiesta will continue to use the shops, pubs and restaurants on a regular basis. I’d like to thank the street organists who came from far and wide to raise money for local charities. They, too, are a reminder of years gone by.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Banbury Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.