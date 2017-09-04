Banbury’s Longford Park school opens this week

The primary school for the new Longford Park Estate in Banbury is to open on Thursday, September 7.

The school – run by the Surrey-based GLF Schools academy chain – will start with 45 pupils.

It will be run by an executive head, Julie Hiddleston, who has been head at William Morris School, Bretch Hill, since Easter last year.

Ms Hiddleston will be responsible for both primary academies.

“Longford Park will open with one class of reception children in September as well as a nursery. We will have an intake of 45 reception children from September 2018 each year until we are full to Year 6,” she said.

“The number of 45 has been set by Oxfordshire County Council and will mean that we have some mixed classes throughout the school but there is planning permission and designs to extend the building to make the school a two-form entry academy and take up to 60 children when the anticipated demand for places increases.”

As with others, the school will provide children with ‘British values-based education’ and will take a pro-active stance on anti-radicalisation, endorsing statutory requirements set out in the government’s 2011 Prevent Strategy.

Ms Hiddleston said Longford Park will share a staffing team with William Morris Primary School.

Deputy head will be Louise Price with assistant head Becky Jones and early years leader Zoe Spilberg.

Ms Spilberg will also be the reception class teacher and the school will have a team of nursery, learning support and operational staff.

It will be at full capacity in September 2023.