Banbury’s Let’s Play Project needs your vote

The Banbury charity that enables disabled people to participate in activities needs your help in securing a significant boost to its finances.

Let’s Play Project which assists over 100 disabled people between the ages of five and 25, has been nominated for a £10k community award and just requires a few minutes of Banbury residents time for them to register and vote.

The group would use the money to purchase kitchen equipment and new flooring for their new building which they are raising money towards.

The community award is being offered by Financial Mutual’s One Family Foundation which was set up to redistribute a proportion of its profits back to its customers, to help them to help their families, their communities and those they care about most.

Claire Dumbreck nominated the Banbury charity after getting information about the foundations.

Claire said: “I am a customer of One Family and received an email about its One Family Foundation that awards a number of grants and awards to charities each year.

“I was invited to submit an entry and thought immediately of the Let’s Play Project in Banbury. I know Sammy Bates, Let’s Play Activity Manager, through Banbury Hockey Club where she is the goal-keeper of the Ladies 4th team that I also play for.

“I have got to know about the amazing work at Let’s Play and recently took part in a night walk to help raise funds for the charity’s move to new premises. Anyone who has met Sammy or the other fantastic, positive, fun staff at Let’s Play would want to help them get the facilities they need to help out more children.

She added: “As a mum, I completely take it for granted that I can easily put my well-adjusted kids in the car and take them off to whatever activity they want to join any number of different friends.

“Let’s Play must be a lifeline to families of disabled children who must relish feeling ‘normal’ for a few hours a week.

“Oxfordshire is really lucky to have Let’s Play and it would be amazing if the people of Banbury, by taking a minute to go online and give their vote, could help this project get to the next level and help even more families.”

The cash boost would also allow the charity to reach up to 20 more families in the area and give more disabled people opportunities they may never be afforded.

Voting is simple, just click here, register and vote. It is free and needs just a few minutes of your time.

The charity are currently in third place and need to be first in order to proceed. Voting is open for just one more week, closing September 6.