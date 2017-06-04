Banbury’s Let’s Play Project launch ‘Big Build’ appeal

Banbury’s Let’s Play Project has launched an appeal to raise thousands of pounds so it can move to a new, permanent location.

The charity currently supports 100 disabled young people and their families across the region by providing play and leisure sessions that enable the young people to join in activities like their non-disabled peers, make new friends, develop key social skills and access opportunities that many, take for granted.

The sessions run by the charity at its current base in St Mary’s School on the Southam Road also provide much-needed respite for the families and carers of the disabled children and young people.

To offer these vital services to more families, the charity has announced the recent acquisition of new premises in Twyford, and its first ever public fundraising appeal is to help with the renovation works.

Deborah Kerrison, charity manager, said: “Let’s Play is at the heart of the local community, we have been supporting families in the area who have a disabled child since 2011.

“However, we want and need to do more. We know that there are more disabled children in the area who could benefit from our services and so we are moving to new, bigger premises so we are able to extend our support to them.

“We also want to extend our service to support families of younger pre-school children and those over 18. Creating a safe, inspiring, fun and nurturing environment that can be enjoyed by all, those we currently support and those we wish to in the future, is crucial.”

She added: “But we need help to do this and we are really hoping the local community will support the ‘Let’s Play Big-Build’ Appeal and help us realise our dreams. With a bigger and better space, we will be able to offer the youngsters so much more.

“Together we can achieve something special for disabled children and young people in the area, we really hope everyone gets behind us.”

The charity hopes to raise £70,000 for the appeal and in addition is looking for gifts of required materials from the building, construction and DIY industries.

To find out more visit www.letsplaybanbury.org or donate here.