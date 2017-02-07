Banbury’s hospice receives Rotary cash from festive fun

An animated winter scene in Castle Quay shopping mall over Christmas proved a big hit with youngsters whose coins activated the festive figures. The £760 proceeds were promised to the Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell which last week handed over a giant cheque to Katharine House Hospice.

Club president Philip Brodey said: “We were thrilled to be given the opportunity to work with Castle Quay and decided to donate the collected funds to our President’s Charity of the Year, Katharine House Hospice”.

Pictured are, l - r, Moira Logie of Katharine House, Paul Jackson, manager of Castle Quay, Mr Brodey and Wendy Steele, also of the hospice fundraising team.