Banbury’s Castle Quay issue guide for this years top selling toys

The countdown to Christmas has begun and the top toys on every child’s list have been revealed.

The Dream Toys List, completed on behalf of the Toy Retailer Association, includes an animatronic roaring tiger, the new Hatchimals Surprise as well as a Toilet Trouble kids game.

Other entries include toys from popular shows such as PJ Masks, Lego Star Wars and Paw Patrol plus the Original Stretch Armstrong.

Paul Jackson, centre manager at Castle Quay, said: “Christmas is definitely on the way and we’re really excited by the big reveal of this year’s top 12 toys.

“Luckily, Castle Quay Shopping Centre has a great mix of stores including The Entertainer, Toys R Us, Debenhams and Game, so you can find everything you need for a happy Christmas with the kids.”

Gary Grant, chair of the Dream Toys committee, said: “This year’s Dream Toys top 12 is an exciting range of innovative toys that demonstrate the creativity of the toy industry and the magic of Christmas.

“From the biggest collectible trends and licenses of 2017 to exciting action products and board game sensations, this year’s list is incredibly diverse and with price points to suit all budgets.

“With so many products vying for a child’s attention it’s pleasing to be able to pick a list that promotes togetherness, innovation and creative play that will capture the imagination this Christmas.”