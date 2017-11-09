Banbury’s Carrdus School’s magical Christmas Fair

For those looking for a bespoke or unusual gift well in time for Christmas then look no further than Carrdus School’s popular Christmas Fair.

The annual event returns on Saturday, November 18, between 10am and 4pm at its Banbury Lane location.

Among the stalls you will find bespoke retailers Bilberry Trading Post, Dotty Hen, De Qi, Slipper Slapper, Belfair, Mood Doodle, Apatchy, Bird of Paradise, Bijoux and The Oxton Liqueur Company to name just a few.

In addition the fair will feature a Santa’s grotto, an activity area for children to make arts and crafts and tombolas for all ages.

There will also be a top secret area where children can choose presents for their parents and wrap them with the help of the Carrdus Year Six Elves.

The Carrdus School Choir will provide festive carols during the event which will also be raising money for Katharine House Hospice.

Headmaster Ed Way said: “This fantastic annual event is loved by all and wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous support of our Friends of Carrdus School team and our parents.

“More than 50 traders will help to fundraise at this year’s event, which will be visited by around 500 people.”