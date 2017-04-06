Banbury’s C N Glass doff a cap for a fallen work colleague

Employees at Banbury’s C N Glass came together last Friday to raise money for Brain Tumour Research after a beloved work colleague lost his battle with a tumour last year.

Gary Keyes, known as ‘Lightning’ to his friends and colleagues due to his speedy work pace, passed away last September just six months after diagnosis.

Organised by employees Joy Freeman and Jill Mouat, staff came to work donning headwear of all kinds as part of ‘Wear a Hat to Work Day’ which raises money for Brain Tumour Research. Mrs Mouat said: “Gary was here for all of his working life. He was known as ‘lightning’ due to his speed. He was well known and he was quite a character.”

The glass technology company sold pins, badges, hats and cupcakes to raise money and were joined by Gary’s father Jeff and his daughter Leah.

Jeff said: “He was a bit of a joker.”

To find out more about the charity’s work and to donate click here.