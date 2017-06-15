Banbury’s BYHP announce ‘Big Lunch’ date

Banbury Young Homelessness Project (BYHP) have announced the date of their third annual Community Big Lunch.

The charity have been making strides towards a more cohesive and integrated Banbury community for several years and the Big Lunch has become an important date on their community calendar.

BYHP charity, Banbury. Tim Tarby-Donald, CEO. NNL-160501-152706009

In addition to its work in the prevention of homelessness and support in the event someone has nowhere else to turn, the charity works with many other charity groups and communities within Banbury and across the county.

This year the Big Community Lunch event will be held on Sunday, July 2 from noon until 5pm.

Now in its third year the public event encourages people to bring some food and share it with others whilst enjoying live music crafts and children’s activities.

Tim Tarby-Donald, CEO of the charity, said: “We’re hopeful we’ll have a couple of hundred people here. There will be live music, free food and plenty for the kids to do. It’s also chance for people to understand a bit more about what we do here at BYHP.”

Dragon performs during the 2016 BYHP Big Lunch NNL-160507-124813001

The Big Lunch comes during a time where sharp divisions among communities across the UK have been magnified by national and worldwide acts of criminality that the lunch can be seen as a positive reaction to.

BYHP describes the purpose of the lunch as follows; ‘Recent events have shown great examples of the strength of our communities in the UK and as part of the Big Lunch’s ethos and in the spirit of the Great Get Together inspired by the late Jo Cox, MP, we want to bring our community together in a show of what we have which we share rather than what might divide us’.

Mr Tarby-Donald, in various guises, has been involved in other community projects to promote unity within the town for many years.

Last year’s Banbury International event at Bridge Street Community Gardens, organised by Visit Banbury, was in direct response to the vote to leave the European Union and the resulting surge in hate crimes.

Mr Tarby-Donald said: “Steve Gold and I sat and had a cup of tea and decided that irrespective of the political pros and cons, Visit Banbury needed to make some sort of stand in solidarity with all of the nationalities living and working in Banbury.”

He added: “It’s what a community should be, doesn’t matter where you’re from, what colour your skin is or what religion you have, it’s about people.”

