Banbury’s Big Feed celebrates town’s diverse cuisine

Foodies in Banbury will have much to celebrate on September 24 when the town’s second food-themed event of the year takes place.

The Big Feed is taking place at Banbury Academy and will feature live cooking demonstrations, talks, debates and discussions on issues around food.

It will be free to the public, with free food, entertainment and business ideas for how to get started in the local food sector.

The festival came about after friends, museum writer Rebecca Mileham and BBC journalist Matthew Teller, started talking about launching a festival to bring Banbury together. They were joined by Sara Haslam, a senior lecturer at the Open University, and Banbury Academy vice-principal Jan Hetherington.

Also helping were the academy’s Year 12 students as part of their Aspirations Employability Portfolio (AEP) syllabus who shot videos of local personalities and food entrepreneurs, to be showcased as part of the Food Stories zone at the festival.

Mr Teller said: “Banbury’s wonderful food fair celebrates the area’s high-quality food and drink. The Big Feed isn’t a food festival – it’s a people festival. It’s about the people who live and work in Banbury, old-timers and new arrivals alike, and the biggest link we all share: everybody eats.”

The festival has had input from Banbury’s Kashmiri, Polish, Indian, Malaysian and Ghanaian communities, backing from local food businesses and national food enterprises. It is being supported by Cherwell District Council and Visit Banbury.

Follow the festival on Facebook and Twitter @BigFeedBanbury.