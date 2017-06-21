Banbury Run brought out the sun - and 500 vintage motorcycles

The sun shone down on the 500 eager motorcycle enthusiasts - and many spectators - when this year’s Banbury Run took place on Sunday.

The annual event was another huge success for the Vintage Motorcycle Club whose rare 1922 Brough Superior SS80 tackled the 50-mile route in the Early Vintage section.

Banbury Run NNL-170620-140901001

There were also the traditional 30-mile route for the Veteran machines and a 60-mile ride for Late Vintage motorcycles. All routes include Banbury Cross.

Ian Botham, of the Vintage Motorcycle Club said: “The oldest rider this year was 86 and the youngest just 25 years old.

“The ride is so named because it originally went from Birmingham to Banbury.

“For many years it started and returned to Drayton School (now North Oxfordshire Academy) but its start and finish point now is the motor museum at Gaydon which can accommodate many more bikes and people who come to see the bikes and watch them leave and return. We had 500 riders this year which is really our limit.”

Banbury Run 2017 NNL-170620-145839001

Two of the routes - the early (1915 - 1925) and late vintage (1925 - 1931) classes - tackle Sunrising Hill which is a popular vantage point for spectators.

The oldest machine on the run this year was a privately owned, 1903 Quadrant banking tricycle.

The event is open for timed and untimed completions allowing some people to experience a competitive ride but the majority just to enjoy a leisurely social event.

This was the 69th year of the Banbury Run. It was established in the same year as the NHS. It is regarded as the largest gathering of pre-1931 motorcycles and three-wheelers in the world.