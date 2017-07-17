Banbury Puritans are ‘thrilled’ with support from town business

A town firm is increasing its support for Banbury United in an annual five-figure deal to sponsor the first team’s home shirt.

Banbury Plant and Skip Hire will be sponsoring the shirt for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons in addition to continuing its sponsorship for the club’s stadium.

It will also have its branding added to the front of the first team home shirt and to the back of the first team away shirt.

Banbury United commercial director, Mark Allitt, said he was ‘absolutely thrilled’.

He said: “Company director Nathan Matthews was very keen to support the club more and made it very clear the firm wanted to back us further. They’re expanding and see us as a club moving forward, so it’s a perfect fit for both parties and I can’t thank Banbury Plant and Skip Hire enough for their support.”

Mr Matthews said: “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the last year as the club stadium sponsor and as soon as I became aware the club needed a new home shirt sponsor for next season, I told Mark Allitt we were interested. We tied things up very quickly and I’m delighted that we have the deal in place.

“The club is on the up and so we wanted to do all we could to strengthen what they’re already doing and for us to be involved with a community football club at a time when we’re expanding our operation, is absolutely ideal. We want to grow with the club and if we can support each other along the way then it will be fantastic for both Banbury United and us.”

Banbury United chairman Ronnie Johnson thanked the team at Banbury Plant and Skip Hire for their generosity.