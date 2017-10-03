Banbury pupils raise hundreds with Macmillan coffee morning

A Banbury primary school raised nearly £700 with their most successful Macmillan coffee morning to date on Friday (September 29).

More than 100 people came to The Grange Community Primary School’s event for the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, organised by Year 5 and 6 pupils.

Lots of cakes very provided by families and £680.96 was raised from donations for Macmillan Cancer Support.

A school spokesman said: “Many of us have been touched by this disease and wanted to be part of the nationwide fundraiser. Thank you to everyone who was involved in this truly remarkable event.”