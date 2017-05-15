Banbury primary school pupil wins Bloor Homes design competition

A Banbury primary school pupil has seen her dream bedroom come to life after winning a design competition.

Chloe Payne, 11, a pupil at Hill View Primary School, entered the Bloor Homes competition to design a bedroom for their new Banbury Rise showhome, and her fantasy design is now a reality.

Chloe got her inspiration for the winning decor from her love of the Harry Potter books and films.

Chloe said: “I just thought about what I liked and I thought about Harry Potter because I quite like that and I know quite a bit about it.”

Chloe’s favourite Potter book is Goblet of Fire but her design uses elements from all of the titles, and it has now been realised in full scale.

It is not the first time that Chloe has displayed her creative flair, having had a short story shortlisted for Banbury Museum’s Story Bash. But it is the first time she has had to incorporate the element of design into her artwork.

The competition was announced to the school last year and Chloe spent her half-term working hard on her entry. On the day the winner was announced Chloe was away from school on a swimming trip so the announcement was delayed but her mother, Helen, knew the result.

Helen said: “I got the phone call a few weeks before Christmas but was sworn to secrecy, I wasn’t allowed to tell her. It was very, very difficult.”

The bedroom can be seen at the Bloor show home on the Stratford Road.

Emma Bromham, regional sales manager, said: “Her fantastic design looks absolutely superb in our new show home and it was great to show Chloe and her family the final result.”