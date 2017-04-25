Banbury pop-ups on offer to trial business ideas

Budding entrepreneurs and retail magnets can now open a pop-up shop in Banbury town centre with minimal risk or cost.

Cherwell District Council, through its Banbury town team co-ordination contract with Flashop UK, is offering aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to request a pop- up shop in Banbury town centre.

Participants will be referred to an expert support service to get them up to speed with business planning basics.

The aim is to help them build up a positive track record and solid business plan for presentation to future landlords who might otherwise be reluctant to agree leases with early-stage businesses.

Adrian Colwell, Cherwell’s head of strategic planning and the economy, said: “We are very glad to fund the pop-up shop project for a fourth year.

“When we started there were 54 empty units in the town centre. Now that number is down to 35 and we are committed to reducing it further.

“The pop up shops are helping us keep our streets vibrant, grow the local economy and strengthen Banbury’s reputation as a shopping destination.”

Pop-ups can be hired for a weekly fee which includes rent and utilities and are available for current business owners, market traders or first time shop keepers.

Jasmine Culhooly, whose pop up shop J D’Cruz will run until April 30, said: “Just as I was walking through the Old Town in Banbury I bumped into a town team co-ordinator who kindly suggested opening a pop-up. The next thing you know we have a shop in less than 24 hours.”