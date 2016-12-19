Banbury Parkrun breaks fundraising targets

Banbury parkrun is now fully equipped for the worst kind of medical emergency after a cash donation from Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

The weekly 5km run that takes place in Spiceball Park was trying to raise £1,000 for the purchase of a defibrillator, an external electrical device that can correct abnormal and life-threatening heart rhythms that can lead to cardiac arrest.

Castle Quay’s donation of £500 took the fundraising total beyond that which was needed and the parkrun organisation has now been able to buy a defibrillator and are looking to assist other area runs in doing the same.

Michael Dobson, event director at Banbury parkrun, said: “With such a large number of people taking part at Banbury parkrun each week, with a wide range of fitness levels, we are absolutely thrilled to be able to get enough funding, with the help of a generous donation from Castle Quay shopping centre, to be able to purchase a defibrillator.

“Hopefully it will never have to be used, but if it does and it saves a life, then it’s invaluable”.

The Saturday morning, 9am, run is free to join but pre-registration is required via the website in order to obtain a barcode.

It is open to all ability levels both male and female of all ages and is part of a wider UK phenomenon that has runs in over 400 locations, attracting over a million runners so far.

Paul Jackson, Castle Quay centre manager, said: “These parkrun events are great for the local community, a really fun way to keep fit. I’ve attended a few myself and Spiceball Park is a beautiful setting for it. However, we have to be prepared for the unthinkable at times and that is why we wanted to show our support to the parkrun with this donation.”