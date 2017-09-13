Banbury park will be full of Christmas cheer for annual Santa Dash

An annual Santa Dash is to return to Banbury this November with hundreds of people expected to come together to raise money for Katharine House Hospice.

People’s Park in the town will be full of festive cheer with people aiming to raise the £30,000 needed to run the Adderbury hospice from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day.

Santa suits will be handed out for free and there will be plenty of music and refreshments to bring out the party mood, plus a Christmas trail treasure hunt for youngsters

The hospice’s community and events fundraisier Lorraine Emms-Clements said: “It costs over £10,000 to run the hospice every day, so by joining the dash and raising sponsorship money, you’ll be helping to provide specialist care for people who really need it.

“Your support means we can help people with the care they need, where they need it; whether that’s in our hospice, in the hospital, or in their own home.”

After the run, there will be a special Santa procession from People’s Park to the town centre in time for the town’s annual Christmas lights switch-on event.

Last year, more than 400 people took part and raised over £20,000.

Entry cost £15, £8 for children or £40 for a family. Visit the website khh.org.uk/santa for more details.