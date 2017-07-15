Banbury organisations join forces to form social group for the retired

A partnership between Age UK Oxfordshire and Banbury United has proved a winning combination with the launch of a new social group.

It is aimed primarily at those in retirement who welcome the chance to meet new people. There have been two sessions so far, with 20 people attending the most recent one.

There is free entry and the football club provides teas, coffees, cold drinks, biscuits and cakes at no charge.

The sessions do not have a football focus and are run by activity workers from the charity. They aim to offer quizzes, indoor floor games, talks and many other activities.

Libby Griffin, Community Networker at Age UK Oxfordshire said: “We were approached by Banbury United to see if there was an opportunity for us to work together to provide a service for older members of the community. This seemed an excellent chance to put together a new social group using the football club’s facilities.”

The next session is Wednesday, July 19, or fortnightly sessions from 10.30am to midday. Just turn up at the Banbury United Clubhouse in Station Approach on the day.

Vice-chairman at Banbury United Martin Cantrell said: “We at the club are delighted to see so many at the first two sessions.”