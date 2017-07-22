Search

Banbury Museum goes back in time with Dinosaur Day

Lets Celebrate dinosaur party. George and Rexy PPP-170515-103013001
Banbury Museum is set to unleash all kinds of reptilian mayhem as it prepares for another interactive family fun day next week.

The theme will be dinosaurs and the day-long event will take place at their Castle Quay location on Wednesday, July 26 from 11am until 4pm.

Children will be able to take part in all manner of reptilian-themed craft activities.

They will be able to ‘make their own fossil’, recreate a dinosaur trackway and even construct their very own shoe box dinosaur world complete with a T-Rex.

For the brave and adventurous there will be a dinosaur hunt along the ‘do you think he saw us’ trail, while those wishing to relax a little bit can take a break and listen to stories of when Dotty and Danny the Dinosaurs came to Banbury.

The event coincides with the remodelling of the Museum’s crafty corner which has had a Jurassic makeover with Dinosaur World.

Dinosaur World will be open from July 22 until September 9 and will allow children to make their very own dinosaurs, fossil collages, masks and more.

Entry to Dinosaur Day is £4 and allows each child to take part in five activities.

Dinosaur World will be open from 10.30am to 12.30am and 2pm-4pm during the above dates and is just £2 per child.

Drop-in activities during Dinosaur Day can be pre-booked with tickets available at the museum.