Banbury mums promote infant death awareness month

Parents in Banburyshire who have lost a baby are urging members of the public to support Stillbirth and Neo-natal Death Society (Sands)awareness month.

Karen Hancox, who lost baby Kayleigh through stillbirth a decade ago, is heading this year’s Sands initiative - #15babiesaday.

“We are using the image of 15 babygrows on a washing line to highlight the shocking fact that 15 babies die before, during or shortly after birth every day in the UK,” she said. “This is unacceptable and needs to change.”

Funeral directors Edd Frost and Daughters are supporting the campaign by displaying a mini washing line bearing 15 baby grows as part of their annual window display.

This year, bereaved parents are once again invited to have the name of their baby placed on the remembrance tree.

Dr Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands, said: “The aim of our #15babiesaday awareness initiative is to engage the public into talking about baby death which is a taboo subject.

“I hope the washing lines containing 15 babygrows will provoke debate, engage and become a talking point with members of the public. We are determined to reduce the number of babies dying and promote research to try to reduce the number of stillbirths and neonatal deaths.”