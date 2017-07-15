Banbury MP takes on new role as assistant to neighbouring MP

North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis has a new role as an assistant to neighbouring south Northants MP Andrea Leadsom.

Mrs Prentis has become parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to Mrs Leadsom who was appointed as Leader of the House of Commons following the general election.

According to parliament.uk, a PPS is appointed by a minister to be their assistant.

They are selected to be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the minister in the House of Commons.

Although it is unpaid, being a PPS is believed to give an MP an experience of working in government.

Mrs Prentis said: “I am delighted to take on this new role helping Andrea with her duties as Leader of the House of Commons. We know each other very well, having worked together for a long time.

“Not only are we neighbouring MPs but we also set up a charity before we entered politics.

“As PPS to the leader I will act as a bridge between the government and the party and will help business get through the house, which is particularly important given the current situation.”

Before the election, Mrs Leadsom was secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs. That role has now been taken by Michael Gove.