Banbury mosque tour to build bridges across religious divides

A member of Banbury Mosque is inviting residents to attend an official tour of the religious centre and learn about Islam.

Ansar Hussain has been giving tours of the mosque for the last two years on a haphazard, arbitrary basis.

This time, however, Ansar has set a date and is throwing out an open invitation to anyone who wants to join him on Sunday, Novemver 26 from 3pm until 5pm.

Ansar will spend the two hours providing an introduction to Islam followed by a question and answer session where he welcomes all and every question about Islam and its practices.

There will also be a tour of the mosque and a chance to learn about the traditions of Islamic worship.

As we are fast approaching Christmas, Ansar will also set aside time to explain the role Jesus plays in the Koran and Islam but ultimately his motivations have wider implications.

Ansar said: “What I am interested in is my community in Banbury, both Muslims and none Muslims.

“The least I can do is give an unadulterated picture of Islam.”

To book your place on the free tour or to find out more email Asnar at br.ansaar@hotmail.co.uk or message him on Facebook at Anser Hussain (spelt ANSER).