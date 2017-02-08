Banbury man sentenced for stealing £16,000 in jewellery from property in Shotteswell.

A man from Banbury has been sent to prison for two years for stealing jewellery worth around £16,000, in Shotteswell.

Shaun Carey, 34, of Neithrop Avenue, was carrying out cleaning work at a home between August 12 and 14, when he stole several items of jewellery, which he later pawned at a store in Banbury.

The items, which were of sentimental value to the owner, had been sent for smelting before police enquiries led them to the pawn broker.

Following his arrest Carey made no comment during interviews. The investigation continued and in November 2016 sufficient evidence had been gathered to charge him with the offence.

Carey appeared at magistrates court on December 19 where he was found guilty and committed to crown court for sentencing on February 2.

In December 2015 Carey appeared at Oxford Crown Court where he was found guilty of stealing from an address in Shipston on Stour in similar circumstances. For this and other offences he was imprisoned for 12 months with £1,000 of fines and costs imposed.