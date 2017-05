A new Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club meets for the first time at 9.30am on Saturday, June 3, at The Exchange, on Banbury High Street.

All veterans are welcome, from all Armed Forces, regardless of rank, race, age or sex.

The monthly club is being set up by Banbury man Chris Smithson, who served for 25 years in the Royal Signals.

Call Chris on 07703 316945 if you would like to attend.