Banbury Guardian’s Pub of the Year’s Motorcycle Meet returns

The Three Conies in Thorpe Mandeville will once again host a motorcycle meet – this Saturday, July 15.

The pub was named Banbury Guardian Pub of the Year last year and the event returns after a successful debut in 2016 as part of the pub’s ongoing resurgence under tenants Taicha Bonham and partner Leigh Chambers.

Leigh Chambers, Three Conies proprietor in his other role as lead guitarist NNL-171107-172523001

The free event will include music from 2pm with Stuart Layzell kicking off proceedings with an acoustic set followed by Til Dawn and Oil Slick Fire.

Local favourites dirtyjACkDC will close out the event which finishes at 10pm.

In addition there will be a barbecue and proceeds from the event will go to the Air Ambulance Service.

All makes and models of motorcycle are welcome and there will be additional parking for those travelling by car.

The Three Conies pub at Thorpe Mandeville has won The Banbury Guardian Pub of the Year 2016 Award. Landlord and landlady, Lee Chambers and Tanicha Boneham. NNL-171001-164150009

Saturday night camping is available with a a Sunday morning breakfast.

For camping info, email admin@thethreeconies.com.