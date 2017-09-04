Banbury Guardian Curry House of the Year revealed

Banbury Guardian readers have spoken and voted for their favourite Banbury Curry House in our readers’ poll.

Topping the list was Purple Mango, located in Hanwell Fields.

The curry house has been under new ownership since last December but in that short time has made many new friends across town with its excellent food and service.

Owner Giash Uddin, better known as Gaz, along with a silent partner, have completely reworked the restaurant’s decor and menu since taking over the helm.

Gaz said: “We’ve had a recent refurbishment. Business wasn’t great when I took it on and we had to do a lot of work to build this back up.

He added: “Everything has changed.”

Gaz has previous experience within the restaurant business and the Purple Mango also has a branch in Milton Keynes.

The Indian restaurant is no stranger to praise and is the top ranked Banbury curry house on Tripadvisor.

Its success has been built on a foundation of excellent food including chef’s specials, weekly promotions and vegetarian dishes in combination with quality customer service.

The restaurant also goes that extra mile to add the finishing touches to the dining experience.

Gaz said: “We’ve got a new wine menu that matches the curries we sell.

“It’s very busy. We have nine members of staff in front of house.”

Runner-up position in the public vote was Bangladeshi restaurant Jaypur on Banbury’s Parsons Street .

The popular restaurant has been a mainstay of Banbury diners for over 20 years and continues to be a hit with its authentic Bengali cuisine.

Closing out the top three was relative newcomer to Banbury, Voujon located on South Bar.