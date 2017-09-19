Banbury Guardian and Tadmarton Heath Golf Club join forces for charity match in aid of Dogs for Good

The Banbury Guardian and Tadmarton Heath Golf Club’s charity pairs golf competition is back.

Over the last five years the Banbury Guardian has teamed up with the club to support a local charity through the William Potts Pairs Championship which takes place over 18 holes.

Pictures from Dogs for Good charity NNL-170919-151706001

This year the chosen charity is Dogs For Good, who train assistant dogs to support autistic children and adults with disabilities.

The event will take place on October 6 at Tadmarton Heath GC.

Entry forms are available on Tadmarton’s website at www.tadmartongolf.com and clicking on ‘opens’ or by calling David or Matt on 01608 737278 or 07714 014135.

The cost of entry per pair is £52 with all profit going to the charity.

Prizes will be presented for first, second and third places with the first prize being six rounds of golf at Tadmarton Heath.

Several glass trophies will also be handed out.