Banbury garage fire extinguished after passer-by spotted smoke

A garage fire in Banbury yesterday (Tuesday, September 4) could have been much worse had a passer-by not spotted it and called 999, a firefighter said.

Two fire engines from Banbury Fire Station were sent to Addison Road at 10.35am, with a crew arriving within five minutes of being called.

Firefighters were confronted by a rapidly-developing fire involving the detached garage which was spreading up into the roof of the building.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the garage and used high pressure hoses to contain and extinguish the fire, thus ensuring it did not spread any further.

The cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious, but a specialist fire investigator from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is undertaking additional analysis at the scene to establish further details as to how the fire started to help prevent similar occurrences.

Station manager Paul Webster said: “Fortunately the smoke was seen coming from the garage by a passer-by who immediately called the fire and rescue service, without this early detection the fire could have been even more intense and potentially spread further through the garage and buildings nearby.”

The fire service added incidents like this serve as a timely reminder of the importance of having an escape plan so everyone in the property knows what to do if smoke alarms do go off or a fire is discovered.