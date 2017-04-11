Banbury funeral director wins award for sensitivity

A funeral director has been presented with a special award for his sensitivity in dealing with infant deaths.

Aaron Taylor of Edd Frost and Daughters, Banbury received the Funeral Director of the Year at the Foundation for Infant Loss Conference held last month.

Mr Taylor has been showered with praise for his exceptional service by a number of families who have been affected by the death of an infant.

Karen Hancox of Oxfordshire SANDS - the Stillborn and Neonatal Death Society - said: “On behalf of our local baby loss community, we would like to congratulate and thank Aaron Taylor.

“We at Oxfordshire Sands have received much positive feedback from bereaved parents we support, regarding the care they have received from Aaron and his team at a time of utter devastation.”

Val Ingram, Save Our Horton campaigner, described the care her family received following a tragedy last November as ‘exemplary and courteous’. The team offered the greatest empathy and sincere kindness which is difficult to come by these days,” said Mrs Ingram.

Nicola and Kenton Bromby said: “Our family will be eternally grateful to Aaron, Edd and Barbara for the kind support they gave us and continue to give us since losing our beautiful baby girl Siena in December 2015.

“Aaron’s calm, sensitive and caring nature really helped make the toughest day of our lives as gentle as possible, with some lovely and unexpected personal touches - so thoughtful and really caring.”

Aaron told the Banbury Guardian: “As a funeral director, looking after the funeral of a baby or a child is not something that any of us ever want to do but unfortunately, sometimes we have to.

“I firmly believe that the family of a baby or infant should be afforded the very same high level of care that is provided to all of our families, after all they are entrusting their most precious, special and loved person to our keeping.

“For me, the care and sensitivity that we provide, from the very first phone call with the family right through, to the funeral is of course hugely important, but something that is equally as important is the ongoing care provided following the funeral.

“Being able to continue our support in the weeks, months and sometimes years following the funeral is so very important to us and I believe that is what makes the service we provide so unique.”