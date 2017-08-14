Banbury Food Fair and flower and produce show return this weekend

Foodies it’s time to get your knives and forks ready as it’s the Banbury Food Fair and Flower and Produce Show this weekend.

TV chef Rosemary Shrager is the special guest for the fair, which runs from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday, August 20.

Rosemary became a national favourite in 2012 when she took part in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

She will be joined at the food fair by fellow TV experts Andrew Scott, Nick Bennett and Saira Hamilton.

Andrew represented the central region in the Great British Menu in 2016 while Nick reached the finals of BBC2’s MasterChef The Professionals in 2015.

Saira is a chef, food presenter and author best known as a MasterChef finalist in 2013.

More than 100 food and drink stalls will fill the town’s Market Place and there will be cookery demonstrations. Last year’s fair attracted 1,200 visitors.

Running alongside the fair will be the flower and produce show. With seven categories and 99 classes, the show gives people the chance to win prizes for home grown fruit, vegetables, flowers, jams and chutneys, cakes, crafts, floral art and photography. Entry is free and entrants can show up to 10 exhibits. Contact Banbury Town Council on 01295 250340.