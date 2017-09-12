Banbury fitness pro building on her success

After being crowned the winner in her first ever fitness competition Kate Warner is back in training to make it two from two.

At the start of April, Kate competed in the Pure Elite event in Margate reigning supreme in the tattoo muscle category.

In doing so Kate earned her pro card and took a giant leap towards her goal of becoming a fitness model.

She is now deep in training for her next event, this time with UK Ultimate Physique which will take place in Milton Keynes on September 16 before the Pure Elite Championship later in the year.

Kate said: “I’ve got the Pure Elite Championship in October. I want to do more than one show so I can get noticed quite a lot.”

Kate will compete in the Bikini Athlete category which has required a change to her training approach.

Kate said: “For this competition I’ve had to bulk myself right up to 76 kilos, then in the next three weeks I’ve got to cut myself down to 63 kilos. I’m 69 at the moment so right on target.”

Since winning the Pure Elite competition Kate has put her physique and training knowledge to good use.

“I’ve set up Warner’s Warriors and train people and I’ve done a couple of photo shoots. She added: “But if I win the championship the sky’s the limit.”