Banbury firefighters commemorate the fallen

Today, May 4, is the first ever Firefighters Memorial Day in the UK and it will be held annually from now on.

Firefighters Memorial Day is primarily intended for remembering fallen firefighters who died whilst serving their communities.

It also provides an opportunity to acknowledge the bravery and dedication of all serving and former firefighters for their commitment to saving lives and protecting communities across the world.

As an act of respect firefighters across Oxfordshire, including Banbury, took a minute out of their busy day at 12 noon to stand and reflect on those that have died in the line of duty.

Station Manager Mark Ames said: “Firefighters Memorial Day coincides with International Firefighters Day that was initiated following the deaths of five firefighters in Linton, Victoria. Australia in December 1998.

“We must never forget our fallen colleagues from near or far and we must never stop making this career as safe as we possibly can”.