Banbury family home transformed in Alan Titchmarsh’s new ITV show

A Banbury family’s house was transformed immeasurably in the first episode of Alan Titchmarsh’s newest home makeover show on ITV tonight (Wednesday, August 30).

The television personality, best known for his gardening programmes, helped a Banbury family by making their home easier to use for the mother whose sight is severely restricted in Love Your Home And Garden.

Inspirational girls Claudia, 12, and Leoni, nine, act as carers for their mum Donna who was left partially sighted after a near fatal heart attack.

The dark interior in their home makes it even harder for Donna to see so Alan makes it lighter and less cluttered while the family move out.

Builder Kunle Barker knocks out the back wall of the house to make way for bifold doors and funnels light into the dark stairwell, by creating a skylight in the roof.

Architect Helen Sisley uses an ingenious technique for creating extra space in the girls’ bedrooms and turns the ground floor completely open plan, to make it easier for Donna to move around the house.

And in the garden, Katie Rushworth builds a summerhouse for the girls to play in, creates a decking area and compliments Helen’s interior jungle theme by planting ferns, lavender and wispy grasses.

The programme stems from a previous Titchmarsh show, Love Your Garden, but Alan’s influence extends to the interior in this new series.

The Banbury show airs at 8pm on ITV, and is the first of three weekly episodes.