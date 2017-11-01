Banbury family day sees some serious football – bubble style

Young people got the chance to try out a new spin on football as part of a community consultation project in Banbury.

Sanctuary Housing, Cherwell District Council and The Hill Youth and Community Centre are working together to engage with residents from the Bretch Hill estate and to better understand the needs of local families and young people.

Feedback from residents is being gathered at a series of special family-focused events in Banbury, the first of which saw youngsters enjoy a game of bubble football in Princess Diana Park.

The activity is a fun-filled twist on the traditional game.

Residents’ views were also gathered during a Halloween laser tag event on Tuesday and will be again at a festive family fun day being organised for December.

Responses to the consultation will be used to help shape a programme of activities making best use of local facilities, including the Sunshine Centre and the Hill Centre, which is currently undergoing an extensive rebuild.

Kate Winstanley, from Sanctuary, said: “Our aim is to ensure our residents live happy, healthy and fulfilled lives and what better way to do that than by giving people the chance to tell us their hopes and ambitions for the area where they live.”