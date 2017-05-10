Banbury elect a not so new Mayor

Banbury Town Mayor for the past 12 months Cllr Gordon Ross passed over the title to his successor at an inauguration ceremony in Banbury Town Hall on Tuesday.

The honour has gone to Cllr Colin Clarke who begins his second term as mayor of the town. He previously held the position from 2010 to 2011.

The new mayor said: “I didn’t expect to get a second year in office but the opportunity has come along and I am very happy to accept the honour.

“We all know how much good work, often unrewarded good work, goes on within our many charitable organisations and community groups, and I will make every effort to support these good causes in any way I can.

He added: “The mayoress, my wife Jennifer, will help me just as she did seven years ago and I will again rely on her for encouragement and assistance.”

Also on the agenda on Tuesday was the appointment of deputy mayor.

Cllr Sean Woodcock made the case for Labour councillor Shaida Hussain, who represents Grimsbury on the town council, who was duly elected.

She has spent her entire life in the Grimsbury area and has a passion for Formula 1.

Cllr Hussain said: “This will be a new experience for me.

“I will do my best to uphold the office in a proper manner and I’m looking forward to the year ahead.”

The standing room only event was attended by local and regional dignitaries including Sir Tony Baldry, former town Mayors and district council members.