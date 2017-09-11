Banbury dogs charity looking for B&B carers

A Banbury charity which trains assistance dogs is looking for people to look after their pooches-in-training on a bed and breakfast basis.

Dogs for Good urgently needs volunteers to look after a dog in the evenings and at the weekend – perfect for people who are out at work or have other commitments during the day.

Potential B&B carers will need to have an enclosed garden and be able to drop the dog off and pick them up from the charity's base at Blacklocks Hill, off the A422 near the M40 junction 11.

Volunteers will be provided with everything that needed for the dog, which will be training to become an assistance or community pooch to help people with disabilities.

B&B boarder Alison said: “I wasn’t quite sure how I would deal with saying goodbye.

"The dogs are all so amazing with a unique personality; you can’t help but love them all.

"The first time I watched the result of the training and absolute commitment from the trainers, I had a tear in my eye and it all made sense.”

Potential volunteers must:

· Be able to bring the dog into the charity’s Banbury centre in the morning and pick them up at the end of the day from Monday to Friday

· Have a secure, enclosed garden with a fence or wall measuring at least five feet

· Be able to exercise the dogs as required by their trainer

· Not leave the dog for more than a four hour period and have no more than two pet dogs

· Be aware that B&B boarding lasts from 16 to 18 weeks

If you fulfil these requirements visit the charity’s website to download an application form.

Dogs for Good's assistance dogs support adults and children with a range of disabilities and those with autism.

The charity also trains activity and therapy dogs to work with specialist handlers in communities and schools helping adults with autism, people with learning disabilities, and others.

Its family dog team gives specialist training advice and support to help families of a child with autism to leverage support from their pet dog.