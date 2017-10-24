Banbury & District Samaritans appeal for volunteers

Banbury Samaritans, the organisation at the end of a phone line for those in need of help and support, night or day, is looking for volunteers.

Director Will Adams said: “To touch another person’s life when it really matters can be deeply rewarding.”

Will Adams, Banbury Samaritans director NNL-171023-172832005

The group runs two training groups per year, in March and October. Information sessions are on November 15 and December 9. Call 07473 581379.

Mr Adams said: “So many people have it in them to be a Samaritans’ volunteer - just to be there when someone in need reaches out. It can change the volunteer’s life, too - from the satisfaction of helping someone through a tough time, to learning new skills or meeting like-minded colleagues, you get a lot back.”