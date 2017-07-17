Banbury day nursery ‘over the moon’ with outstanding Ofsted report

Ofsted inspectors have given a nursery in Banbury a glowing report.

Banbury School Day Nursery received a rating of outstanding from the school standards’ body following an inspection in May.

The nursery previously had a rating of good.

The inspection report, which came out last month, praised the nursery for its ‘exceptional’ relationship with parents and its ‘home-from-home’ atmosphere.

It said staff had an excellent understanding of their role to support children to learn and develop through ‘high quality and purposeful play experiences.’

It added: “The manager places a high emphasis on children’s well-being and physical health.

“For example, children enjoy nutritious home cooked food. They take part in an exciting and innovative range of physical activities to support their large motor skills, such as climbing, golf, catching and throwing and have opportunities to safely access the wide open spaces on site.”

The nursery has been operating for 27 years. Director Andrea Brooker said: “We are over the moon at being recognised for this.

“It was very rewarding the Ofsted inspector recognised our hard work and care of the children and how we build up a relationship with them.

“The nursery has recently expanded with another room and this has meant that we now have a separate kitchen and dining area.

“This has also allowed the nursery extra space for quiet play or physical play if it is raining.”